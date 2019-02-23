

Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





Like the taste of fresh maple syrup on your Sunday morning pancakes? You may not have much longer to wait as the first tree tapping was underway on Saturday afternoon.



Every year in late February, work gets started in the Steamy Kettle Sugar Bush near Craighurst, where maple syrup is the first agricultural crop of the year.



Various municipal, county, and provincial officials were on hand for the ceremonial first tapping of the trees including Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton.



“It’s quite a normal thing for us, but it’s an iconic product, it’s what Canada's known for,” said Stanton.



Approximately two million litres of maple syrup is produced each spring in Ontario; another million litres is imported from Quebec.



Officials with the Local Maple Syrup Producers Association say there’s a lot of untapped potential here in the province.



“We have more demand than we have supply, said Peter Lorriman of Windlee Farms, “So I would encourage people to get out there and tap.”



While work is getting started in sugar bushes across the county, there's been no sign of any sap. Chris Ellsmere with Steamy Kettle Sugar Bush expects a slow start to the season compared to last year.



“If we get sap before the tenth of March we will be lucky,” says Chris Ellsmere, “the ground is froze, we don't have no snow, and we’ve had a lot of frost, the frost is down in the ground.”



Ten local maple producers will open their doors to the public on the first weekend in April. Visitors will get a behind the scenes look and see the work that goes into making a litre of maple syrup.