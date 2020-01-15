BARRIE -- The last of the ice pellets are finally being scraped off of residential roads from Saturday’s ice storm.



And, you are probably thinking about putting the shovel back in the garage. Well, don’t. Snow squall watches are back.



Another blast of winter weather is heading our way. By the time it’s all over, some areas at higher elevations may see up to 25 centimetres of snow.



CTV Barrie Weather Specialist KC Colby says we will see a sharp drop in the temperature as cold air moves into the region.





At this point, Environment Canada says we can expect 5-10 centimetres tonight and potentially another 15 centimetres throughout the day Thursday when the squalls kick up.



Squalls, coupled with deep cold, will see wind chill values dip to nearly minus 20 and make travelling treacherous.



Pack your mitts, toque and patience before the squalls taper off Thursday night.