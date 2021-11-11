Transport trucks smash into vehicle on Highway 400 in Port Severn

BARRIE, ONT. -

A portion of Highway 400 was closed in Port Severn after transport trucks smashed into a car that was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near South Gibson Lake Road just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

OPP say a vehicle crashed and was then struck by tractor-trailers.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes were reduced to one lane as crews cleaned up the debris.