Transport trucks smash into vehicle on Highway 400 in Port Severn
A crash on Highway 400 in Port Severn, Ont, on Thursday, Nov. 11 (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -
A portion of Highway 400 was closed in Port Severn after transport trucks smashed into a car that was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near South Gibson Lake Road just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
OPP say a vehicle crashed and was then struck by tractor-trailers.
One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The southbound lanes were reduced to one lane as crews cleaned up the debris.