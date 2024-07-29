BARRIE
Barrie

    • Transport truck crash on Highway 27

    File Image (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICES)
    South Simcoe Police have closed Line 9 and County Road 27 for a serious collision investigation.

    The crash happened between a transport truck and a delivery van early Monday morning.

    The van ended up in the ditch.

    The van driver was transported to Southlake Regional Health Centre with life-threatening injuries.

    Police have asked drivers to avoid the area, and said further updates would be provided when they become available.

     

