Transport truck crash on Highway 27
South Simcoe Police have closed Line 9 and County Road 27 for a serious collision investigation.
The crash happened between a transport truck and a delivery van early Monday morning.
The van ended up in the ditch.
The van driver was transported to Southlake Regional Health Centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police have asked drivers to avoid the area, and said further updates would be provided when they become available.
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Trump agrees to be interviewed as part of an investigation into his assassination attempt, FBI says
The FBI says former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed as part of the investigation into the attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, an official said Monday.
Children flee a stabbing attack in England. 8 people are hurt and a man is arrested
At least eight people, some of them children, were injured in stabbings in northwest England on Monday, emergency services said. Police said they had detained a man and seized a knife.
'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Alzheimer's blood test catches 90 per cent of early dementia cases, study finds
A combined blood test for cognitive decline has a 90 per cent accuracy rate in determining whether memory loss is due to Alzheimer’s disease, a new study found.
U.S. women's sabre fencers lose Olympic bouts overshadowed by a match-fixing investigation
All three U.S. women's sabre fencers lost their opening bouts at the Paris Olympics on Monday under the cloud of an investigation that examined possible match-fixing in qualifying for the Games.
Vandalism hits communication lines in France, but the Paris Olympics aren't affected
The French government says multiple telecommunications lines have been hit by acts of vandalism, affecting fibre lines and fixed and mobile phone lines as cities around France are hosting events for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Team Canada wins bronze in synchronized 10-metre platform
Canadian divers Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens have won the bronze medal in the men's synchronized 10-metre platform at the Paris Olympics.
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
Kitchener house fire under investigation
Emergency services were called to Silver Aspen Crescent around 2 a.m. Monday.
Major fire shuts down roads near Tillsonburg
Talbot Line remains closed Monday morning following a structure fire. Crews were called to the scene between Elliott Road and Green Line around 5 a.m.
OLYMPIC UPDATE: London-born skateboarder Cordano Russell advances to final
Cordano Russell will skate for a medal later this morning after finishing seventh in Men’s Street Skateboarding in the preliminary round.
-
No serious injuries reported in transport rollover near London
No serious injuries were sustained when a transport truck rolled over on Highway 401.
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first gold medal after defeating South Korea's Huh Mi-mi in the women's judo under 57kg final.
Former Tecumseh council member Doreen Ouellette passes away
The Town of Tecumseh is mourning following the death of former council member, Doreen Ouellette.
Northern Ont. boater charged with impaired driving during compliance check
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
Ontario renews deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in schools
The Ford government has announced another multi-year agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in Ontario schools.
National program saves lives of 1,000 hard-to-match kidney recipients
The national Highly Sensitized Patient Program for kidney transplants has reached the milestone of 1,000 transplants.
Tributes pour in after hockey coach, player Bob Jones passes away following his battle with ALS
The Ontario Hockey League was saddened by the news of the loss of former OHL coach and defenceman Bob Jones, who passed away Friday at the age of 54 following a battle with ALS.
BREAKING Ontario buying helicopters to help police address auto thefts in Ottawa, Toronto
The Ontario government is spending $134 million to purchase five new helicopters for use in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. As part of the new Joint Air Support Unit, Ontario Provincial Police will acquire two new H135 helicopters to provide support to police in Ottawa and Toronto in dealing with auto thefts.
Hwy. 417, O-Train reopen following lengthy closures
Commuters will have an easier time moving around Ottawa today, with Highway 417 and the O-Train reopening after lengthy shutdowns.
Ride-share driver repeatedly stabbed during attempted carjacking: police
Toronto police say a 17-year-old is in custody after a ride-share driver was repeatedly stabbed by a customer during an attempted carjacking last week.
No injuries after school bus catches fire behind grocery store in North York
No injuries have been reported after a school bus was found engulfed in flames behind a grocery store in North York early Monday morning.
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
Americans in Montreal eager to engage in the U.S. election
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
Women with low sex drive get support with new therapy from Universite de Montreal
A new sex therapy developed by a researcher at the Université de Montréal helps women whose sexual desire has waned, a problem thought to affect between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of adult women.
Three dead after vehicle loses tire, leaves N.B. highway
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
Dozens join search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
N.S. RCMP searching for man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant
The RCMP is searching for a man currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg police investigating serious assault in The Maples
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a serious assault early Sunday morning in The Maples neighbourhood.
Man arrested, charged after revving engine outside Winnipeg police HQ
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.
Here's why monarch butterflies are thriving in Manitoba
Some self-proclaimed Manitoba “monarch butterfly enthusiasts” are working hard this summer to make sure the endangered species remains in full flight for years to come.
Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
Latest updates: Progress made in fighting Jasper wildfires
Parks Canada officials say they're making progress on battling the blazes in Jasper National Park.
-
A brief dose of rain over the weekend helped clear the air in Calgary for a couple of days, but smoky conditions have returned as wildfires continue to burn in B.C., Alberta and in the U.S.
'Like a family': CKCK TV celebrates 70th Anniversary
A group of former employees returned to the CKCK Television studio to mark the station’s 70th Anniversary. They say it was a great place to work.
Don't be alarmed: Natural gas flaring taking place near Regina
Those travelling in and around the town of Grand Coulee shouldn't be alarmed if they see flames – as SaskEnergy is conducting a controlled natural gas flare in the area.
No injuries following Retallack Street house fire
Regina fire crews are reporting no injuries after responding to a blaze in the North Central neighbourhood.
Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Police searching for missing teen in Surrey, B.C.
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Work continues on wildfires amid evacuations near B.C.'s Slocan Lake
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in British Columbia's Slocan Lake region says changing weather conditions in the area pose a challenge for crews.
Vancouver art and music studio for kids facing possible closure
Given the tough economic times, an art and music studio for children in Vancouver is facing possible closure.
B.C. couple fined for using doorbell camera speaker to shout 'insults and profanity' at neighbours
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.