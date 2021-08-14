BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Saturday morning.

According to fire officials, a passenger vehicle and a transport truck collided just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning on County Road 10 just south of County Road 9.

The transport truck could be seen rolled over on its side in a ditch off the road. The truck was carrying vinegar, fire officials tell CTV News.

No significant injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on a cause.