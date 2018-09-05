When students arrive at École Frère-André in Barrie, they are going to be stepping into the future of education at the French Catholic School Board.

The school board says the shift in education is all about learning in this digital age.

A traditional library at the school has been transformed into an open space with technology in every corner. The school is equipped with touchscreen monitors, computers, an array of robots to program, and even virtual reality.

This board initiative worked with teachers to design, test and put the new strategy into action.

“This is to develop the kind of thinking, the critical thinking, in our students. Problem-solving, we also use it in little groups to develop collaborations between students,” said Patrick Liu, the digital learning administrator.

The board says it is committed to providing students access to this kind of technology at all of its schools and some parents say it’s good to see that schools are evolving.

“Having the ability to stand, lay down, sit and go wherever you like, wherever you are comfortable, and then take the technology with you is more than you could ask for in a library,” said one mom.

The French Catholic school board plans to have transformed spaces in all 59 of its schools within the next three years.