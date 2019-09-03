Featured
Train collision leads to an impaired driving charge in Springwater
Police and emergency crews attend a truck vs. train collision in Springwater Twp. on Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 (CTV News/Chris Garry)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 1:27PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 1:28PM EDT
A 44-year-old man is charged with impaired driving after police say he tried to drive through a railway crossing with the lights activated.
Huronia West OPP says the accused collided with a train at Vespra Valley Road on Saturday morning.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries and then transported to the police detachment for a breath test.
The Highland Grove man is also charged with failing to stop at a railway signal crossing.
He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.