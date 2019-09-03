

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A 44-year-old man is charged with impaired driving after police say he tried to drive through a railway crossing with the lights activated.

Huronia West OPP says the accused collided with a train at Vespra Valley Road on Saturday morning.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries and then transported to the police detachment for a breath test.

The Highland Grove man is also charged with failing to stop at a railway signal crossing.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.