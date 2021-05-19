BARRIE, ONT. -- The Township of Oro-Medonte is trying to find whoever is responsible for illegally dumping 64 bags of garbage on an Oro-Medonte road.

Jenny Legget, the Township's communications and public relations officer, says the bags covered a 250 foot long stretch of road between the 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West.

Legget says someone dumped the black bags sometime between Monday and the early hours Tuesday morning.

The Township finished picking up the garbage this afternoon and said the clean-up requires a significant amount of time and resources.

Bylaw officials will be going through the bags looking for clues to find the person(s) responsible.

Mayor Harry Hughes says this is a problem area, and the Township spends over $20,00 a year to clean up illegal dumping.

Legget says this is the largest amount of garbage the Township has seen illegally dumped in several years.

Simcoe County runs one landfill in the Township that is open between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Notably, the landfill is a 20-minute drive from where the garbage was dumped.

The Township says the maximum fine a person could face if caught dumping illegally is $5,000. They are asking anyone who has information about the incident to call them.