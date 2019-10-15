Twisted metal, smashed light poles and a damaged fence – a path of destruction in Bolton that started on Highway 50 near McEwan Drive and ended four kilometres away.

Police say they were called to three separate collisions involving a white sedan on Monday afternoon.

They say it started with the driver striking a light pole at McEwan Drive. The car was heavily damaged in the front-end and shed parts all over the road as the driver continued north on Highway 50.

Police allege the driver hit a fence on Ellwood Drive before stopping at Hickman and Sackville Streets just west of the downtown core.

Police say the driver tried to ditch the vehicle and flee the scene, but officers quickly made an arrest. They claim he refused a breathalyzer.

The 32-year-old driver now faces a slew of charges including:

Operation while impaired;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Failure to stop after an accident;

Fail to report the damage to property on the highway, and

Driving while under suspension.

The accused will be in court to face the charges on November 11th.