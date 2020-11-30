Advertisement
Trail camera images reveal possible arson in Ramara Township
Published Monday, November 30, 2020 12:45PM EST Last Updated Monday, November 30, 2020 12:48PM EST
The OPP has obtained photos of an alleged arson in Ramara Township, Ont., on Sept. 15, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are trying to identify two people accused of arson after a shed fire in Ramara Township in September.
The OPP released images of the suspects believed to be involved in the early morning incident on Sept. 15 on Canal Road.
At the time, officials didn't believe the fire was suspicious, but photos captured by a nearby trail camera appear to show two suspects in the area with what looks like a gas can.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
