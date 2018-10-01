

CTV Barrie





Two men are facing charges after allegedly speeding away from an officer at a traffic stop in Caledon..

Police say the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign in the Mount Wolfe Road and Old Church Road area just before noon on Sunday, September 23.

According to police, as the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped away in a “dangerous manner.”

Police say the vehicle eventually went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

They say the driver fled on foot into a nearby field while the passenger remained in the vehicle, which police report had been stolen.

The driver was later located with the help of the OPP K-9 unit and an OPP helicopter.

The passenger, a 27-year-old New Tecumseth man, has been charged with possession of stolen property.

The driver, a 37-year-old Brampton man, is facing eight charges including flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court later this month.