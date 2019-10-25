A routine traffic stop in Shelburne ended with a 39-year-old man being charged with impaired driving Wednesday night.

Shelburne police say an SUV was stopped just before midnight for speeding, but when they approached the driver, officers say they noticed he may have been under the influence of marijuana.

Investigators say they gave him a roadside sobriety test, which they claim the driver failed.

He was then taken into custody and tested again. They say that data suggested the suspect was impaired.

He was charged with driving while drug-impaired and driving with marijuana readily available.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused will be in court later this month to answer to the allegations.