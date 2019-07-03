Featured
Traffic stop results in drug charges for two men
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 1:51PM EDT
Two men face drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police officers say a concerned citizen called about a suspected impaired driver on Tuesday in the Swan Street and Corm Street area.
Officers stopped the vehicle and police say they smelled alcohol.
The 29-year-old driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while under suspension.
His passenger, a 37-year-old Markham man, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Both were released with future court dates.