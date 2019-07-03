

CTV Barrie





Two men face drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police officers say a concerned citizen called about a suspected impaired driver on Tuesday in the Swan Street and Corm Street area.

Officers stopped the vehicle and police say they smelled alcohol.

The 29-year-old driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while under suspension.

His passenger, a 37-year-old Markham man, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released with future court dates.