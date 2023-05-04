Traffic stop on Hwy 11 for insecure load turned much more serious for driver

An OPP officer stops a truck on Highway 11 in Bracebridge, Ont., on April 30, 2023, for having an insecure load. (OPP Central Region) An OPP officer stops a truck on Highway 11 in Bracebridge, Ont., on April 30, 2023, for having an insecure load. (OPP Central Region)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver