BARRIE -- A traffic stop in Orillia resulted in several charges for a Magnetawan man.

The Ontario Provincial Police say two people were arrested during the traffic stop on West Street South around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they seized suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, cash and drug-trafficking items during a search of the vehicle.

The 36-year-old Magnetawan man has been charged with drug-trafficking offences, among others.

Both of the accused were released with a future court date.