Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Orillia
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 12:28PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 27, 2020 3:10PM EDT
Police claim to have seized drugs during a traffic stop in Orillia on April 25, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- A traffic stop in Orillia resulted in several charges for a Magnetawan man.
The Ontario Provincial Police say two people were arrested during the traffic stop on West Street South around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say they seized suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, cash and drug-trafficking items during a search of the vehicle.
The 36-year-old Magnetawan man has been charged with drug-trafficking offences, among others.
Both of the accused were released with a future court date.