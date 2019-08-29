Featured
Traffic stop leads to arrest and drug trafficking charge
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 12:55PM EDT
An Orangeville man faces drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Orangeville.
Officers stopped the driver on Saturday afternoon and immediately placed him under arrest.
They allege he had 14 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cash in his possession.
The 27-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.
He is scheduled to appear in court next month.