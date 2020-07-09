BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people face a combined 40 charges after a traffic stop led to search warrants at two Barrie residences.

Barrie police said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation, which started earlier this year.

Two vehicles, money and drugs, including suspected fentanyl, was allegedly seized during the search on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are facing drug and weapons charges.