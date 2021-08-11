BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP arrest and charge several drivers and passengers this week for drug offences after traffic stops.

According to police, shortly before 4:00 p.m., on Friday, an officer pulled over a car speeding on Highway 11 near Gryffin Lodge Road in Hunstville, Ont.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the smell of cannabis coming from the car and conducted an investigation, said OPP.

Police said they found over 80 grams of suspected cannabis and under a gram of suspected cocaine.

The 30-year-old driver and 29-year-old passenger from Dundas, Ont., were arrested and charged with several offences, including possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession for the purpose of distributing, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, among others.

OPP said both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Huntsville courtroom on September 15.

The following morning, Huntsville OPP said officers conducted a sobriety check and found a vehicle that smelled of cannabis.

After an investigation, the 23-year-old was driving while under suspension and wanted on an arrest warrant, according to police.

Officers also seized nearly 15 grams of suspected fentanyl, 56 grams of suspected cocaine, almost 42 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 5.43 grams of suspected cannabis, and a knife, said the police report.

According to police, the driver from Mississauga and the 19-year-old passenger from Barrie were charged with a list of offences including, three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, and driving while under suspension contrary.

Both are expected to appear in court on September 15 in Huntsville.