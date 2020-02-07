BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police say they seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and several fraudulent bank cards during a traffic stop in Bradford.

Officers claim the SUV was driving in an "erratic manner" on Thursday afternoon on Holland Street West.

After stopping the vehicle, officers called in the K9 unit to search it, resulting in the arrest of three people, including a Wasaga Beach woman.

The three accused were released with future court dates.

Police are continuing to investigate.