A routine traffic stop for an expired sticker turned into a drug charge for a 61-year-old man in Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

An OPP officer seized 8.4 grams of cannabis and charged the driver with having marijuana readily available.

Kawartha Lakes OPP has now charged 20 people for driving with cannabis readily available, an offence that carries a $215 fine.

Police remind motorists that cannabis cannot be readily available to any person in a vehicle, and it must be in the original, closed package.

To learn more about the Cannabis Control Act click here.