

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A traffic stop for a burnt-out headlight led to multiple drug-related charges for two people in Bradford on Monday night.

South Simcoe Police say an officer stopped the vehicle just before midnight and soon discovered the driver's licence was suspended.

The 30-year-old Pefferlaw man was placed under arrest, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Police called in the canine unit and say PSD Nitro sniffed out a quantity of suspected cocaine in the vehicle. Police say they confiscated over 80 grams of what is believed to be cocaine and some cash.

The passenger, a 23-year-old Tiny Township woman, was also arrested.