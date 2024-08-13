BARRIE
Barrie

    • Traffic restrictions in place for Bayview Drive resurfacing work

    Asphalt resurfacing along Bayview Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 13, 2024. (Source: City of Barrie) Asphalt resurfacing along Bayview Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 13, 2024. (Source: City of Barrie)
    Motorists trying to get around the south end of Barrie will find traffic disruptions as crews continue work on the Bayview Drive project.

    Asphalt resurfacing along Bayview Drive from Little Avenue to Springhome Road is underway, with the area down to a single lane in one direction.

    The City encourages drivers to follow traffic signal personnel and signage.

    Meanwhile, Bayview Drive between Little and Big Bay Point Road is closed to northbound traffic, with one lane open for southbound vehicles. Access is blocked from Big Bay Point Road, so the road is only accessible from Little Avenue.

    The improvement project will include widening Bayview Drive to three lanes, including a middle turning lane, plus the addition of bike lanes and a sidewalk.

    The City anticipates most of the construction to be done next year, with the project wrapping up in 2026, though no specific timeline was provided.

