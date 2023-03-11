Trade workers hope mandatory credit will help fill Simcoe County's employment gap

As Ontario high schools get set for a significant change to their curriculum, trades workers in Simcoe County are applauding the Ford government's efforts to fill positions.

On Friday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that Grade 9 students would be required to take a trade or technological education credit beginning next year to graduate.

"The older generations are heading into their golden years, and they need to retire," said Ryan Johnson of Alaire Homes Barrie. "So it's a great opportunity for the youth to be able to start gathering all this knowledge early and get real-life experience."

Gaps within Ontario's skilled trades labour market are projected to make up 1 in 5 job openings by 2026.

"We need young people in this industry," said Mark Mulder of Northern Plumbing Systems. "We've been probably 20 years struggling to find good tradespeople, and this program certainly will help head it in the right direction."

Grade 11 students can also switch to full-time apprenticeships, which will count as credits toward their high school diploma.

"At that age, it just opens their eyes to what else is out there. It's not just a university degree is everything. That's not the case," Mulder said.

Georgian College's Dean of Engineering, Environmental Technologies and Skilled Trades said the curriculum change would benefit those entering the College's various programs.

"Exposing everyone to one course at grade 9 or grade 10 level, this might open their eyes to the opportunity and make them think it's a good fit for them," said Rebecca Sabourin. "Trades are kind of future-proof jobs. We know we will always need machinists. We will always need a tool and die makers."

Sabourin said the College has the facilities to embrace more interest in the trades from high school students.