Tractor-trailer slides into ditch amid 'treacherous' road conditions
Dufferin OPP responded to an incident involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday in East Garafraxa Township.
Police say the big rig slid into a ditch on County Road 3 between County Road 11 and County Road 17.
Officers closed the area for roughly two hours while a heavy machinery tow truck pulled the tractor-trailer out of the ditch.
Authorities are urging residents to avoid travelling on the roads, as conditions throughout Dufferin County are treacherous.
Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Dufferin County Thursday, noting a risk of freezing drizzle and blowing snow.
If possible, residents are advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.
The OPP reminds motorists to drive carefully and adjust their driving habits to the current road condition, including slowing down, increasing following distances, and avoiding sudden movements.
Anyone who must travel on the roads is advised to take extra caution and to be prepared for unexpected delays.
