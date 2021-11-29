Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down Burnside Line in Severn Township

BARRIE, ONT. -

The Sunday wintery blast has caused some treacherous road conditions in parts of the region Monday morning.

Orillia OPP has closed a road in Severn Township after a tractor-trailer, which was hauling gravel, rolled over due to the icy road conditions.

OPP says Burnside Line between Highway 11 and Division Road will be closed for several hours as crews clean up.

"Please drive with caution. The roads are very icy this morning," tweeted OPP Central Region.

Minor injuries were reported.