Advertisement
Tractor-trailer rollover on Highway 11 in Orillia
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 7:26PM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 12, 2020 9:51PM EST
Emergency crews attend the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 12, 2020. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews attended a tractor-trailer rollover on Highway 11 in Orillia today.
Police say the incident happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, south of Old Barrie Road.
Officers say that no one was injured. The road remains closed for cleanup of lumber, which the truck had been carrying.
It's not clear when the road may re-open for traffic.