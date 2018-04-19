

CTV Barrie





A tractor trailer that went off the road along Highway 400 after a crash just south of Barrie earlier this week has finally been removed.

The truck was taken out of the ditch on Wednesday night after the OPP and the Ministry of Transportation brought in heavy construction equipment.

The southbound tractor trailer went into the ditch early Monday morning after a northbound transport truck jackknifed, sending the centre guide rail flying into oncoming traffic.

No one was seriously injured in the crash. The driver of the northbound transport truck was charged with careless driving.

Highway 400 was closed for several hours on Monday between Innisfil Beach Road and Mapleview Drive.

Several tow trucks attempted to remove the transport on Monday, but were unsuccessful.

The OPP expects the truck to be removed from the side of the highway by the end of the day.