Tractor trailer removed from Hwy. 400 ditch days after crash
Heavy construction equipment is used to remove a tractor trailer from a ditch along Highway 400 south of Barrie, Ont.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:22PM EDT
A tractor trailer that went off the road along Highway 400 after a crash just south of Barrie earlier this week has finally been removed.
The truck was taken out of the ditch on Wednesday night after the OPP and the Ministry of Transportation brought in heavy construction equipment.
The southbound tractor trailer went into the ditch early Monday morning after a northbound transport truck jackknifed, sending the centre guide rail flying into oncoming traffic.
No one was seriously injured in the crash. The driver of the northbound transport truck was charged with careless driving.
Highway 400 was closed for several hours on Monday between Innisfil Beach Road and Mapleview Drive.
Several tow trucks attempted to remove the transport on Monday, but were unsuccessful.
The OPP expects the truck to be removed from the side of the highway by the end of the day.