Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Hwy. 400 in Georgian Bay
No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 400 in Georgian Bay on Thurs. Jan. 27, 2022.
According to officials with Georgian Fire, a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near the St. Joseph Road exit Thursday shortly after 8 p.m.
While crews tell CTV News no injuries were reported, efforts quickly turned to clean up a diesel leak from the fuel tank.