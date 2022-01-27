Tractor-trailer driver charged with impaired after crash on Hwy. 400 in Georgian Bay Township

The driver of a tractor-trailer that veered out of control on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Thursday evening faces charges.

Police say the tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of the highway near an exit shortly after 7 p.m.

According to officials with Georgian Fire, efforts quickly turned to clean up a diesel leak from the fuel tank.

Officers charged the 45-year-old man from Caledon with impaired driving.

The accused has a court date scheduled for next month to answer to the charge.

The tractor-trailer driver's licence was immediately suspended for 90 days, and the truck was towed to the impound yard for seven days.