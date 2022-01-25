Tractor-trailer crashes into Highway 400 guide rail during wicked weather

Wicked weather conditions are wreaking havoc for drivers on Simcoe County roads, including one tractor-trailer that crashed into a guide rail travelling northbound on Highway 400 north of Essa Road.

Aurora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the crash that happened Tuesday morning and reporting zero injuries.

OPP is blaming white-out conditions due to snow squalls in the area.

The OPP Highway Safety Division confirmed to CTV News that two lanes are currently blocked.

Drivers are reminded to drive with caution in these types of weather conditions.