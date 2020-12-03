BARRIE, ONT. -- The Shoppers Drug Mart in Innisfil had to close on Thursday after a tractor-trailer hit the store's exterior wall causing significant damage.

South Simcoe Police say the big rig struck the Innisfil Beach Road store while trying to maneuver into position for a delivery.

Police say about 40 people were inside at the time, and luckily no one was hurt.

The store is closed for the remainder of the day for engineers to assess the damage.