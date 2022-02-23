Tractor-trailer crash spills fuel on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte
A tractor-trailer carrying fuel crashed along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
According to the OPP, the tractor-trailer left the road at about 1:30 a.m. rolling over into a ditch.
Police say no one was seriously injured.
Police closed the northbound lanes on Highway 400 at County Road 93 for crews to attend the fuel spill
ROAD CLOSURES | Serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Huntsville
Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency
Lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency amid fears of an all-out Russian invasion.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Why the West cares about the situation in Russia-Ukraine
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, experts are warning the crisis may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of their democracies.
Second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
A second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrived in Ukraine Wednesday as part of the federal government’s promise to support its ally against Russian incursion.
OPP investigating criminal allegations involving Thunder Bay police
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a criminal investigation into members of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police
Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown for nearly three weeks – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Lifting mask mandates in classrooms makes little scientific sense, expert says
Quebec is preparing to lift mask mandates in school classrooms for all grades as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. But one expert is questioning the value of dropping these measures.
'So many questions': Calgary's mayor challenges use of lethal force in weekend police response
The fatal weekend shooting of a man by the Calgary Police Service has prompted Calgary's mayor to question the use of lethal force and call for the adoption of mental health supports.
BREAKING | N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21; some restrictions easing next week
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
Mass shooting inquiry: COVID-19 has undermined the grieving process in Nova Scotia
Almost two years after a gunman impersonating a Mountie killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia, Mary Teed and her neighbours are still struggling with their grief -- but it's not just because of the horrific magnitude of the tragedy.
Quebec public health chief defends ending school masks, says it's for the sake of socially vulnerable kids
Boileau said the province considers it a priority to abandon children's mask use at school for kids' social and educational needs, but that the risk is 'calculated' since so many kids have already been exposed to COVID-19.
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
About one-third of Montrealers caught Omicron, giving city immunity boost: authorities
At least a million Montrealers caught COVID-19 in the most recent wave, making it easier for the city to safely enter this 'period of transition,' said its public health chief.
Ottawa city council approves free LRT service, free parking in downtown lots
The city of Ottawa is offering free LRT service and free parking in city lots in an effort to give people easier access to downtown.
Ottawa man, 50, charged in Rideau Centre robbery
Ottawa police have charged a 50-year-old man in relation to a downtown robbery that provoked a large police operation and shut down the Rideau Centre mall.
Ford government will rewrite Ontario law to delay budget, avoid paying personal penalty
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is rewriting a provincial law in order to delay the spring budget and avoid paying a personal penalty – a move that political critics believe is designed to give the government an advantage during the upcoming election.
This is why some Ontario businesses won't be ditching proof of vaccination policies come March
Some Ontario businesses are choosing to keep proof of vaccination policies in place beyond March 1.
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
4 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region; 50 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
'My life was turned upside down': Kitchener-born professional soccer player details traumatic crash and plans to return to the pitch
Sidelined by a devastating car accident, a Kitchener-born international soccer player is determined to return to the pitch – and she’s documenting her recovery along the way.
Ontario police forces investigate after possible member donations to convoy protests
Two Ontario police forces have launched internal investigations or reviews, saying some of their members appear to have donated to the convoy that blockaded Ottawa and other border crossings.
8 COVID-19 deaths reported by MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a spike in COVID-19 related deaths with eight.
First tickets issued as school speed cameras go online in London, Ont.
The City of London has begun issuing tickets generated by automated speed cameras in school zones.
580 municipal workers in London, Ont. make 'sunshine list' for 2021
London's corporate services committee will receive a report next week that says 580 employees made $100,000 or more in 2021 in salary and taxable benefits.
No mail for Timmins for the rest of the day
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Timmins due to severe winter weather..
Two tractor-trailers collide on Hwy. 11 near Huntsville
Southbound lanes on Highway 11 near Stephenson Road and Greer Road remain closed Wednesday afternoon following a collision involving two tractor-trailers.
New high risk COVID-19 cases drop below 50, hospitalizations remain at 34 in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 43 new high risk cases and 34 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Wheatley woman wins $70K, marking her second lottery ticket win
A Wheatley mom is counting her lucky stars after winning $70,000 with Instant Supreme 7 — a year after winning $400,000.
Windsor Symphony Orchestra welcoming back in-person audiences this spring
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra will be performing in front of a live audience this spring.
Calgary police search for robbery suspect connected to at least 6 sexual assaults
Calgary police are investigating at least six robberies and related sexual assaults at businesses in the Montgomery, Chinook and Ogden areas over the last month.
'So many questions': Calgary's mayor challenges use of lethal force in weekend police response
The fatal weekend shooting of a man by the Calgary Police Service has prompted Calgary's mayor to question the use of lethal force and call for the adoption of mental health supports.
Calgarian accused of assaulting Cochrane restaurant worker over mask mandate surrenders to RCMP
A Calgary man has been charged after punching a worker in the face at a Cochrane restaurant when asked to wear a mask.
VIDEO | Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Saskatoon Police Service is advising the public to avoid an area in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
'High' patient numbers lead to challenges in Saskatoon emergency departments
Emergency departments at Saskatoon's three hospitals are experiencing challenges due to the high number of admitted patients.
Kenney denounces 'Putin's aggression' as he renews calls to build Keystone XL
Alberta's premier criticized the presidents of both Russia and the United States Wednesday ahead of a meeting where he will announce the amount of Alberta tax dollars he plans to send to Ukraine.
LIVE at 3:15 | Copping to give COVID-19 update at 3:15 p.m.
Alberta is expected to report COVID-19 data for the first time in five days on Wednesday, so long as a technical issue, which prevented it from doing so the day before, is resolved.
Red Deer finally sees Alberta make $1.8B commitment to expand hospital
Central Alberta's busiest hospital will see the capacity it needs added within the decade.
'Like a bat out of hell': Vibrant Vancouver senior celebrates her 110th birthday
A Vancouver woman celebrating a major milestone might be a supercentenarian, but those who know her say she still moves like a "bat out of hell."
Video shows suspect in 'troubling' bear spray attack at Burnaby business
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly used bear spray during a "troubling attack" on a Burnaby business.
B.C. girl who helped injured grandmother honoured for bravery
A six-year-old girl has been honoured by RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., after she managed to get out of a crashed car, cross a busy highway and summon help for her injured grandmother.