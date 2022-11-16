Tractor-trailer collision in Highway 11 southbound lanes in Orillia

A tractor-trailer collision on Highway 11 in Orillia closed a section of the highway early Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police and emergency crews attended the scene where two trucks collided in the southbound lanes near Old Barrie Road.

A fire official tells CTV News there is a large oil fuel spill on the road.

It's unclear if the road or the weather conditions were a factor in the crash.

No word on any charges.

Officials say only minor injuries were reported.

Earlier in the morning, a serious three-vehicle collision along Highway 11 forced police to close a portion of the highway for several hours.

Environment Canada urged motorists to drive with caution, with blinding whiteouts and snow spelling grief for anyone on the roads.

A snowfall advisory was issued Wednesday, with 15 to 25 centimetres of the white stuff predicted to develop through to Thursday morning.