The annual Toys for Tickets campaign kicks off on Nov.1 in Orillia.

Every person who receives a parking ticket (with the exception of accessible parking violations) between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1 can pay the fine amount by donating a new toy of equal or greater value.

“I know that getting a parking ticket on your windshield is a reason to cringe, but with the annual Toys for Tickets program, people will have the opportunity to turn an unpleasant situation into a joyous occasion for a child in need,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

To donate, bring your parking ticket along with an unwrapped toy in its original packaging and proof of purchase to the Treasury Department on the first floor of the Orillia City Centre during regular business hours by Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

Toys collected will be donated to the local chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“The 'Toys for Tickets' campaign offered by the City of Orillia helps immensely with the assistance we provide to our clients during the Christmas season,” said Tara Treash from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Guardian Angels Parish. “This program helps turn a parking fine into a smile on Christmas morning.”

The campaign is now in its 13th year and more than $33,000 in toys has been donated to local charity groups in lieu of parking tickets.