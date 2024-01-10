Toyota Highlanders stolen from Barrie driveways: police

Police are investigating the overnight thefts of two Toyota Highlanders from driveways in Barrie neighbourhoods.

Police say both thefts happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The Barrie Police Service says video surveillance shows a male and female driving off with a blue Highlander from a residence on Wessenger Drive sometime between 1:54 a.m. and 2:03 a.m.

No description of the suspects was provided.

A second Highlander was taken from a driveway on Connaught Lane by an unknown male wearing a white hoodie and a mask.

Police say he arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m. and left in the stolen vehicle at 1:48 a.m.

"In both cases, the owners had the keys to their motor vehicles, and it is not known how the vehicles were accessed and subsequently stolen," the police service stated.

PREVENT THEFT

Police warn vehicle owners who park outside to ensure it's locked, use a steering wheel locking device, and consider investing in an ignition immobilizer or tracking unit.

They also recommend installing high-quality surveillance cameras, motor sensor lighting, or even keeping exterior lights on during the overnight hours.

"Lastly, never leave valuables such as mobile phones, laptops, briefcases, wallets, or purses in your motor vehicle," Barrie police finished.