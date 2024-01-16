Toy Mountain reaches new heights with record-setting campaign

High inflation was no match for the overwhelming generosity of residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka during a record-setting Toy Mountain campaign.

The 2023 Toy Mountain campaign was the most successful in history, with just over $358,000 in toys, gift cards and monetary donations collected for clients of Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions.

"It's hard to imagine," said Jasmine Botter, the fund development and community partnership coordinator with Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions. "So much comes in here, and so much goes out, and it's such a whirlwind, and when I looked at the numbers this year, it's hard to fathom. It's literally a toy mountain!"

This year, volunteers stuffed 728 hampers that were handed out to 3,012 children, teens and families with Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions. This was the first year the campaign managed to help more than its target of 3,000 individuals.

Botter says the organization has received several notes from clients who benefited from the campaign, expressing their overwhelming appreciation.

"They feel so supported by the community, which is so important during these times," Botter said. "There were some clients that even expressed that they broke down into tears when they saw what the community had been able to put together for them."

