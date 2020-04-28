BARRIE -- The township of Tay is actively requesting that seasonal residents stay away during the provincial emergency.

"Hospital capacity, supplies, and food distribution are aligned with everyone's primary residence throughout Ontario," the township stated on Tuesday. "Your home community can best support you at this time, while the North Simcoe community focuses on supporting its year-round permanent residents."

The township has banned the use of short-term rental properties during the state of emergency.

Mayor Ted Walker added that seasonal residents would be welcome once the pandemic ends, but until that time, he expects the public to obey the emergency order.

"If you choose to ignore provincial directives and the advice of the Medical Officer of Health to avoid travel and stay at your primary residence, and do travel to your seasonal residence, please self-isolate at your seasonal residence for at least 14 days and refrain from travelling locally, just as most of our year-round residents are refraining from non-essential local travel."

The province declared a state of emergency in mid-March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.