Town of Wasaga Beach slams social media posts about COVID-19 outbreak

Barrie, Ont. -

The Town of Wasaga Beach is dispelling false information posted online about a COVID-19 outbreak among its employees.

In a release on Tuesday, the town said that "negative social media comments have questioned the integrity, dedication and professionalism of our firefighters, as well as other members of the town organization."

The outbreak infected 20 members of the town's staff, including several firefighters and the mayor.

According to the town, statements made through social media contained "misleading and inaccurate information," including one post that the town shared on its website from a local woman.

The town said her post claims Wasaga Beach firefighters attended a party involving "some 50 plus participants." It continues, "As it turns out, this was rapidly followed by the COVID outbreak."

"This claim is not true," the town's release stated. "We are aware of an after-hours social gathering in a home that included some members of the corporation as well as private citizens."

The town said a review of the outbreak determined the gathering mentioned did not violate public health regulations.

The source of transmission has not been established.