BARRIE -- The Town of the Blue Mountains has declared a state of emergency as more and more municipalities across the region seek to protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Alar Soever made the declaration on Tuesday morning in association with the town's leadership team and Emergency Control Group.

"By declaring a state of emergency, the town is being proactive and is making a strong statement about the severity of COVID-19 and recognizing the potential impacts on our citizens and businesses," explained Mayor Soever. "How we continue to deal with this crisis over the next few weeks will be critical."

The town launched a variety of online services for residents to utilize 24/7.