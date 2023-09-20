Town of Orangeville is now offering free menstrual products

Free menstrual products are now available at multiple public washrooms around the Town of Orangeville.

Officials announced in a news release issued Wednesday that the Town has taken steps to lessen the impact of health inequity in the community by launching a free menstrual product program.

“Period Poverty can be defined as a lack of access to menstrual products due to financial constraints, which is a health equity issue affecting persons who menstruate,” Councillor Tess Prendergast said in a statement. “By creating more access, we can address the gaps outside of the school system.”

The menstrual product dispensers will be available in washroom facilities and change room amenities across the Town’s recreation, corporate, and outdoor parks.

The dispensers will be placed at the following locations:

Fendley Park

Rotary Park

Harvey Curry/Everykids Park

Orangeville Lions Sports Park

Town Hall

Alder Street Recreation Centre

Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre

Orangeville Public Library

Several locations already have the dispensers installed, and the rest will follow in the coming weeks.