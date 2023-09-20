Barrie

    • Town of Orangeville is now offering free menstrual products

    A menstrual product dispenser located at a public washroom in the Town of Orangeville. (Supplied photo) A menstrual product dispenser located at a public washroom in the Town of Orangeville. (Supplied photo)

    Free menstrual products are now available at multiple public washrooms around the Town of Orangeville.

    Officials announced in a news release issued Wednesday that the Town has taken steps to lessen the impact of health inequity in the community by launching a free menstrual product program.

    “Period Poverty can be defined as a lack of access to menstrual products due to financial constraints, which is a health equity issue affecting persons who menstruate,” Councillor Tess Prendergast said in a statement. “By creating more access, we can address the gaps outside of the school system.”

    The menstrual product dispensers will be available in washroom facilities and change room amenities across the Town’s recreation, corporate, and outdoor parks.

    The dispensers will be placed at the following locations:

    • Fendley Park
    • Rotary Park
    • Harvey Curry/Everykids Park
    • Orangeville Lions Sports Park
    • Town Hall
    • Alder Street Recreation Centre
    • Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre
    • Orangeville Public Library

    Several locations already have the dispensers installed, and the rest will follow in the coming weeks.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News