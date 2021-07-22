BARRIE, ONT. -- The Town of Innisfil unveiled its new modular pump track Thursday at Innisfil Beach Park.

A pump track is a looped series of rollers, berms and banked turns for bike riders, sort of like a small rollercoaster.

A pump track is designed to use momentum or "pumping" (up and down body movements), so you can ride with minimal pedalling.

The track in Innisfil is made of wood and rubber and is about the size of a baseball diamond.

Pump tracks can also be made from dirt or asphalt.

Bikers, skateboarders, scooters, and inline skaters aged four and up of all skill levels can use the track.

Pump tracks are gaining popularity in other municipalities like in Oro-Medonte at Harwood Ski and Bike.

The Innisfil Beach Park Ad Hoc Committee and Youth Connex Committee were instrumental in bringing the modular pump track to Innisfil.