Town of Innisfil hosts prayer vigil amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas War
As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, the Town of Innisfil is sending a message to everyone impacted that they are far from alone.
On Monday evening, Chabad Innisfil helped lead a prayer vigil held at Town Hall, with the mayor and council members in attendance.
"This is the most horrific attack on the Jewish people since the events of the Holocaust, and everybody's shaken up because this is not an attack on the state of Israel," said Rabbi Zev Kaplan. "This is an attack on the Jewish people."
In addition to Rabbi Kaplan, the vigil included public remarks from Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dolin, South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke and Barrie Innisfil MPP and Environment Minister Andrea Khanjin, who herself is a member of the local Jewish community.
"I think for us it's important to show as people, as Jews, we need to support one another," Khanjin said. "If you look at the national anthem for Israel…it means hope, and right now it's about giving hope to the community here and to know that we're not alone and that there's no tolerance for Jewish hatred."
A staff member from Khanjin's constituency office is Jewish. Lana Barkan first moved to Canada from Israel 31 years ago Monday and never thought she'd be living through scenes like this after three decades on Canadian soil.
Much of her family remains in Israel.
"We wake up to each and every message, each and every call in the middle of the night, at any time of the day; we don't know what could happen when it could happen," Barkan said.
Music was also included in Monday's vigil, performed by Toronto-based singer Edi Shimonov. The friend of the local rabbi travelled to lend his vocal skills to the service despite losing multiple loved ones in the battle himself.
His cousin and another family member were killed at the onset of the war when an Israeli music festival was infiltrated. He also lost another friend as well as a former teacher.
"It's hard to sleep; it's hard to think about daily life activities or something," said Shimonov. "We have kids, and my wife and I were scared to send them to school because of the situation. And I can't believe we came to Canada to live a better, peaceful life, and unfortunately, we can feel it here."
While the pain is real for everyone, the rabbi says events like this are important.
"In light of such atrocities, we dare not remain indifferent, and us getting together in solidarity and for reflection and for prayer with our brothers and sisters who are being impacted by this is a moral obligation," said Rabbi Zev Kaplan.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Even wars have rules': Trudeau calls on Hamas to free hostages, allow humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Chinese jets make 'dangerous and reckless' intercept of Canadian surveillance flight: Blair
A Canadian surveillance flight enforcing North Korea sanctions was intercepted by Chinese fighter jets on Monday, drawing criticism from Defence Minister Bill Blair.
Families, non-essential embassy staff at Canadian missions in Israel leave: Global Affairs
Family members and some non-essential embassy staff from Canada's missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah have left the region, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced late Monday.
B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion.
Home resales fall by 1.9 per cent across Canada, new listings on the rise: RBC
Home resales fell by 1.9 per cent across Canada in September, the third month in a row that resale rates have dropped, according to a new report by RBC.
'Everything is protected': Israel opens 2,000-bed hospital in parking garage amid war
An underground parking garage at one of Israel’s biggest health-care centres has been transformed into a 2,000-bed hospital — a safe place to care for patients and wounded soldiers should a second front open in the north of the country.
Atlantic
-
'Such a magical place': Tour operator’s family connection to Sable Island makes for special sightseeing
Eight Nova Scotians woke before sunrise on a Wednesday morning to take an early-morning helicopter ride to a place only a small number of tourists have had the chance to experience.
-
More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia
Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties.
-
'Overwhelmingly confusing': Mixed reviews from wildfire victims to HRM report
The first of several reports on the Halifax wildfires that destroyed 151 homes is garnering mixed reviews from some of the victims.
Montreal
-
Legault wants to turn Montreal's Olympic Stadium back into a 'positive symbol'
Premier Francois Legault believes it's time to stop seeing the Montreal Olympic Stadium as a negative symbol and wants to bring it back to its former glory, even though he knows the operation will be costly.
-
New study shows how dangerous falling can be for Montreal seniors
A new study shows just how deadly falling can be for seniors in Montreal, especially in winter.
-
Quebec coroner says more diligent police search could have saved life of Cree teen
A 16-year-old Cree girl might still be alive had police spent more than 10 minutes looking for her after she had fallen into a ditch, a Quebec coroner has found.
Ottawa
-
4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store
Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.
-
Teenager seriously injured after being struck by driver near Merivale High School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.
-
Man accused of going 252 km/h on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a Kingston man is facing several charges after an officer on Highway 401 caught him driving more than 2.5 times the speed limit.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who allegedly withheld HIV status from partner wanted: police
An Ontario man who allegedly failed to disclose his HIV status to a romantic partner is being sought by Toronto police and investigators believe there may be other victims
-
Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after an elderly woman was fatally struck by a turning dump truck in Midtown Toronto Monday morning.
-
'I had an urge to step on the gas': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack admits he entertained thought of attack in Toronto
During his third day on the stand, accused Nathaniel Veltman told the jury that on the evening of June 5, 2021 he drove to Toronto. 'I was entertaining the thought to committing an attack there in the future,' he said.
Kitchener
-
End of GED testing in Canada leaves people with fewer options
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
-
Family and farming tradition showcased at North Dumfries plow match
The best in precision plowing was on display in North Dumfries Monday.
-
Kitchener council to vote on allowing fourplexes on residential lots
Kitchener and Guelph are both proposing new bylaws that would allow fourplexes to be built on residential land.
London
-
'I had an urge to step on the gas': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack admits he entertained thought of attack in Toronto
During his third day on the stand, accused Nathaniel Veltman told the jury that on the evening of June 5, 2021 he drove to Toronto. 'I was entertaining the thought to committing an attack there in the future,' he said.
-
'I need power for my oxygen machine': St. Thomas, Ont. apartment building without power for six days
Mike Gleeson has not had the hydro he needs in his apartment to hook up his oxygen machine for the past six days. With the power shut off in his Pearl Street apartment in St. Thomas, he’s been relying on running extension cords to an outside source.
-
'I heard someone scream, 'he's dead'': Court hears from witnesses on first day of trial for shooting death of Scotty Pate
The trial for three people accused in the shooting death of 27-year-old Scotty Pate began inside of a London, Ont. courtroom Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
-
Three men fined $11K after shooting a moose from a boat in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Recent violent attacks in Timmins have police concerned
Two recent and particularly violent attacks in Timmins, Ont. have police concerned.
Windsor
-
Concern and optimism in Windsor as American autoworkers' strike escalates
The latest escalation of the American autoworkers’ strike is cause for concern for industry watchers in Windsor-Essex — but there is also a quiet sense of optimism a deal may be closer than it appears.
-
Double-fatal collision sparks calls for empathy from Catholic Central students
A serious collision that claimed the lives of two people and split a vehicle in half has students at Catholic Central High School calling for people to empathize with the families affected by the tragedy.
-
Free webinar to focus on air quality concerns, aiming to spark political action
Windsor-Essex On Watch (WOW) is sponsoring a free virtual hour-long public discussion on air quality concerns in the wake of a summer that saw recording-breaking heat, storms and wildfire smoke.
Calgary
-
Search launched after woman seeks help near Calgary's Telus Spark then disappears
Police conducted a major search for a woman in northeast Calgary on Monday night following a disturbing incident.
-
Matthew Phillips scores against old team; Washington Capitals beat Calgary Flames 3-2 in shootout
Standing under the words 'SOMETHING TO PROVE' painted above him in the Washington Capitals' locker room, Matthew Phillips flashed a wide smile after scoring his first NHL goal against his old team, the Calgary Flames.
-
New shelter spaces for women aim to tackle capacity issues for the Mustard Seed
The Mustard Seed is opening 40 new shelter spaces for women only with help from the province on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'My own son is trans': Sask. Human Rights commissioner resigns over pronoun policy
A Saskatchewan human rights commissioner resigned on Monday over a controversial government bill that she describes as “an attack on the rights” of vulnerable children.
-
Sask. teachers threaten job action after negotiation 'impasse'
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers will vote on whether to authorize job action next week.
-
One person dead after being hit by train in Saskatoon
A person was killed Monday morning after being struck by a train while walking on the train tracks.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says phone consults more effective for feedback on CPP debate
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says phone beats face to face when it comes to gauging public opinion on quitting the Canada Pension Plan -- but the Opposition NDP says something this big needs to be in person.
-
Seniors, families endure extended wait for Alberta life-lease repayments
A group of Albertans representing families who've signed so-called life leases with retirement homes are concerned about access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money.
-
Enhanced masking requirements expanded to 7 Alberta hospitals: AHS
Alberta Health Services says enhanced masking requirements are now in place at seven hospitals.
Vancouver
-
City of PoCo accepting donations for supplies after suspected school arson
The City of Port Coquitlam is accepting donations of cash and school supplies to help students and teachers impacted by a fire that destroyed an elementary school on the city's south side over the weekend.
-
'I can't look them in the eyes': Vancouver surgeon describes horrific scene in Israel hospital
While many are fleeing Israel, some are flying directly into the war zone – including an Israeli surgeon living in Vancouver.
-
B.C. to require flushing toilets at some construction sites
Porta-potties at major construction sites will soon be a thing of the past, Premier David Eby announced Monday.