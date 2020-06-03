Advertisement
Town of Huntsville ready to reopen the Brunel Locks for the season
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 12:59PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Burnel Locks in Huntsville will reopen on weekends throughout this month.
During the summer, the town says the locks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to use exact change or debit cards for access payment to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
After Labour Day to Thanksgiving, the locks will be open on weekends only.
Brunel Locks is a historic site on the Muskoka River.