Town of Collingwood welcomes Pollinator Protection Plan

Last week, Collingwood's council adopted the Town's Pollinator Protection Plan, making it the third municipality in the country to do so.

The Town's Pollinator Protection Plan defines guiding principles and explicit actions to protect pollinators and address biodiversity loss.

"There is a role for everyone to play in implementing the plan. One of the best ways you can support pollinators is by planting native plant habitats, but before we get into planting season, we would like to remind residents to ‘leave the leaves’. It might be unseasonably warm this week but please wait until the warmer temperatures stabilize," says Deputy Mayor Tim Fryer.

Bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other insect and animal species are among the many different types of pollinators. They are essential to pollinating wild flowering plants and crops.

Pollinators often hibernate in gardens, behind leaves, or inside dead stalks and hollowed-out plant stems, so it is important to wait to remove leaves and other plant material until the springtime temperature is consistently above 10C and pollinators have safely emerged.

The plan envisions Collingwood as the home of a diversified community of pollinators that promote food production, the resilience of native ecosystems, and human connection to the natural world.

Collingwood has determined four significant objectives and the steps each should take to fulfill this vision.

Create, maintain, expand, and connect native habitat areas.

Empower and incentivize residents to create native habitats.

Minimize direct and indirect harm to pollinators.

Educate and engage the community.

The creation of the Pollinator Protection Plan was made possible by funding provided by Julie Di Lorenzo of Mirabella Development, who has pledged $500,000 to Collingwood's Forest canopy.