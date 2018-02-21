

CTV Barrie





The Town of Collingwood has been overcharged hundreds of thousands of dollars for electricity consumption.

In a statement, a spokesperson says a second electricity meter installed at a water filtration plant in the 1990s was billed to the town in error.

Collus PowerStream says the error has since been corrected.

The town was only recently told about the overcharging. Collus PowerStream has refunded $410,742 to the town.

“The Town continues to explore with Collus PowerStream, any additional customer refund amount associated with the overbilling,” the statement reads.

Councillors will consider options to reimburse ratepeayers who have been affected.