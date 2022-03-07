Town investigates dog attack in Collingwood

The Town of Collingwood is investigating after two dogs allegedly attacked another dog.

According to the town, the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 in the area of Maple and Seventh streets.

The town's bylaw services division said the owner of the dogs got in contact, adding that the service was "in the process of following up and gathering the necessary information."

Late Monday afternoon, the bylaw division shared that the dog that had been allegedly attacked seemed "to be doing fine."

The town asks anyone with information to call 705-445-1030 ext. 3254.