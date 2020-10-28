TORONTO, ONT. -- Provincial police say they have charged a tow-truck driver with bylaw infractions after he allegedly cussed them out at the site of a car crash.

Police say the tow truck arrived at the scene of the collision in Caledon last month, but it had inoperative equipment and couldn't pull the car out of a ditch as requested.

When a replacement truck was called to do the job, police allege the first driver began using "foul language" towards the officers at the scene.

They say they charged the operator with several offences under the Town of Caledon's bylaws, including "failure to be civil."