TOWN OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, ONT. -- Tourism at Blue Mountain Resort has rebounded after a slow start to the season with Ontarians choosing to explore closer to home.

Destinations, like the Blue Mountains, have seen more Canadians this season than usual since travel restrictions have limited people from heading south.

Tara Lovell with Blue Mountain Resort said the attractions at the resort are all sold out until September.

"The resort is at capacity in regards to attractions, but we are at reduced capacity overall. What you're seeing is not really the same peak amount of people you would see in summer," said Lovell.

Michelle Ubell, the founder of Iwa Spa, Yoga and Boutique at the resort, relies on a busy tourism season, especially after being closed for 17 weeks, she said things are bouncing back.

"Certainly, we are busier than anticipated," Ubell said. "A lot of people are coming up here and looking to have an experience as a family and have some downtime."

The resort will remain open throughout September and into mid-October with tourism operators hoping the fall colours draw more tourists their way.