Many businesses along Georgian Bay are thriving so far this summer because of the hot temperatures and sunny conditions.

“The weather will dictate your income. Just look outside and see if you’re going to make money or not,” says Wasaga Beach business owner Mohammed Mosadeq.

This summer has already surpassed seasonal norms. The Barrie area typically gets about 10 days of 30-degree weather between May and September. Already this year, we’ve had 12 days where the mercury climbed over the 30 C mark and that has given many businesses a boost.

At Blue Mountain Resort the weather is helping tourism. The dry conditions are keeping outdoor activities operational and hotel rooms booked.