BARRIE, ONT. -- On Friday, the Ontario government announced $1.5 million dollars for Huronia Historical Parks to help repair and rehabilitate its facilities.

“We have to continue to invest so that we have a prime product, so that when it’s safe for the rest of the world to come back to that we are showing our best and putting our best foot forward,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

The money includes $500,000 for Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons to help conserve the oldest masonry in the province, including the great fireplace.

It also includes $100,000 for Discovery Harbour’s wharf redevelopment project.

“The footings of that are original from the period of about 1814, so as a result, there is much work to be done to preserve those heritage assets,” says Gary Molnar, operations manager at Discovery Harbour.

Since last year the tourism sector lost more than $18 billion in revenue.

Discovery Harbour alone generates about $7 million annually in economic impact to the province.

“We are doing as much as we possibly can within the guidelines to provide visitors with an excellent visit at the site,” Molnar said.

Work at Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons is underway and is excepted to be finished by the end of 2020.